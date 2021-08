A service of songs for veteran actress, Late Rachel Oniga, was held at the Service of Songs at the Catholic Church of Resurrection, Magodo, Lagos state on Thursday, 26th of August, Newspremises reports.

Oniga died on July 31 from heart-related issues. Her remains will be buried on August 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

May her soul gentle soul rest in peace.

https://newspremises.com.ng/pictures-from-rachel-onigas-service-of-songs/

