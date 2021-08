The remains of veteran Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has been laid to rest today, Friday 27th of August 2021, Newspremises reports.

She was buried in a private cemetery in Lagos.

The actress died on July 30 after battling a heart-related disease at age 64.

Here are the pictures from are burial below:

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/veteran-actress-rachel-oniga-laid-to-rest-photos/

