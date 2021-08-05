Pictures Of Elephant Tusks Worth ₦22.3 Billion Intercepted In Lagos

Earlier Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6686463/hameed-ali-customs-seize-54

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has arrested three persons over alleged illegal exportation of pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth N22.3 billion in Lagos.

Hameed Ali, comptroller general of customs, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday. He said the items seized included pangolin scales in 196 sacks weighing 17,137.44kg, elephant tusks weighing 870.44kg, and pangolin claws measuring 4.60kg.

He said the intercepted items were evacuated from Ijeoma street in Lekki, Lagos state, adding that three suspects in connection with the seizure have been arrested. “Already, three suspects who are non-nationals have been arrested. They are: Mr Traore Djakonba, Mr Isiak Musa and Mr Mohammed Bereta. The kingpin, Mr Berete Morybinet, is on the run thinking he can evade the long arm of the law.

“Security agencies at all entry and exit points are on red alert to track and arrest him to face justice. He is, therefore, advised in his interest to surrender himself to the NCS,” he said.

https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewspidgin/photos/pcb.1902853546587029/1902853273253723

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

