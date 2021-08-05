Pictures Of Two Bankers Who Stole From The Dead Jailed In Calabar

Fraud: Two Bankers Convicted for Stealing From the Dead

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of two bank officials, Daniel Akpan Eno and Mbuk Idongesit before Justice Edem Ita Kufre of the Cross River State High Court, Calabar for conspiracy and theft of funds in the account of a deceased customer of a commercial bank.

The duo were convicted on Wednesday August 4, 2021 after pleading guilty to separate one count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and fraudulent transfers. A third defendant, and alleged accomplice, Victor John Okon pleaded “not guilty”. His trial was adjourned till August 10, 2021 for consideration of bail application.

Justice Kufre convicted and sentenced Akpan to three months imprisonment with an option of fine of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000.00), while Idongesit was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30, 000.00) fine.

The convicts’ journey to prison started on May 23, 2021 when Idongesit (alongside one Utibe George- currently at large) approached Akpan with the burial programme of one Godfried Godwin Osso, a deceased customer of the Bank, whom George(at large) claimed was his step – father, with a plot to steal from the deceased’s account.

On May 24, 2021, George concluded the deal with the convicts and also contacted a Teller (Victor Okon – the 3rd defendant) from another branch of the bank to ease access to the funds in the account of the deceased. A 50% sharing formula was agreed upon by the conspirators and the plot was executed.

The commission waded in following a petition from the bank, alleging suspicious dissipation of monies in the deceased account into the accounts of family members and acquaintances, from where they were diverted to personal use.

Investigation revealed that on June 19, 2019 Victor Okon connived with George Ifiok Utibe (at large) and received the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1, 500, 000.00). Daniel Akpan also benefited the sum of One Million and Forty Thousand Naira (N1, 040, 000.00) while Godwin Mbuk benefited the sum of One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N130, 000.00) only

The judge ordered the convicts remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facility until they pay their fines, while Victor was remanded at the Commission’s detention facility pending the hearing of his bail application.



