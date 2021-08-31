Plateau Government, Police Denies Sealing Off State Assembly

The faceoff between the State House of Assembly and the State Executive is taking a new dimension as rumors of alleged sealing off of the premises of the State Assembly on Monday morning spread on the social media.

It would be recalled that the Assembly last week Wednesday gave the State Governor, Simon Lalong two weeks ultimatum to act on the resolutions reached by the House on security. The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun reechoed the stance at a press conference on Friday.

The Speaker, Abok Auba, read the resolutions as follow: “That the governor must visit all attacked communities of Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Bassa and Jos North Local government areas. That the governor must visit victims of the attacked receiving treatment at various Heath facilities, and settles their bills.

“The government must provide adequate compensation to all victims of those attacked. That the governor must take adequate steps to stop the spate of the attack and killings of innocent citizens in ramifications irrespective of any differences.

The Speaker again on Monday morning during an interview on Channels TV claimed the premises of the Assembly was sealed but the State Government has denied such.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang in a statement in Jos said, “The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to allegations made by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba who appeared on Channels TV programme on Monday 30th August claiming that the Assembly Complex has been sealed.

“This false allegation has further been circulated on social media associating the Executive arm of Government and the Governor as being behind it. We wish to make it abundantly clear that the Executive arm of Government and the Governor is not aware or behind the purported sealing of the House as it does not dabble into the affairs of another independent arm of Government.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/plateau-govt-police-deny-sealing-off-state-assembly/

