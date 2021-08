Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6694252/1081-boko-haram-members-senior

Over one hundred Boko Haram fighters with their families, who surrendered to the Nigerian troops, have offered their unreserved apologies to Nigerians for all the evil they’ve done.

Will you forgive them?

