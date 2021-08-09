Police Arrest A Couple With 2 Guns, Others In Delta

The Safer Highway Patrol team 018 on routine stop and search has arrested a couple with locally-fabricated revolver pistols and a locally-made short gun with two cartridges in their possessions.

Other items recovered from the couple includes,five android phones, power bank , 25 sim cards of different networks and 1Hp Laptop.

They (couple) were arrested along Agbor Alifikede boundary between Delta and Edo State.

The suspects were Samuel Ikpi ‘m’ aged 28 years who resides at Odigbo new town Ondo State and Eunice Samuel ‘f’ aged 25 years who claimed to be the wife of the former.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that suspect is a member of Arobarger confraternity.”

This is coming as the Safer Highway Patrol team at Agbor also arrested one Odili Innocent ‘m’ aged 40 years of Idogbo area Benin.

The Police also recovered one locally made pistol and three live cartridges from the suspect.

The Police Image maker said, “Investigation is ongoing.”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/08/police-arrest-couple-with-guns-others-in-delta/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

