Police Arrest ESN Chief Priest In Imo, Recover Dangerous Weapons

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said its operatives have arrested one Ikechukeu Umaefulem, the “Chief Priest” of the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

According to Abattam, exhibits recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun with five round of live cartridges, one improvised explosives device, knockouts, gun powder, Biafran flag and other spiritual items in like manner.

The statement read, “One of the suspect’s revealed that they now patronises spiritual homes for attacking police stations and led the ever active Imo Command’s tactical teams to the home of one Ikechukeu Umaefulem, the Chief Priest and Spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, where he was arrested.

“When his spiritual home and premises was searched, the following items were recovered, they are, One pump action gun with five round of live cartridges, One Improvised Explosives Device, Knockouts, Gun Powder, Biafran Flag and other spiritual items.

“In like manner, it would be recall that on 25/7/2021, at about 1920 hours, IPOB/ESN terror groups killed their juju priest, one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State. They excised the head, burned the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure of the charms to protect them from police bullets.

“Meanwhile, the arrested spiritualist is in custody, under going interrogation and is assisting the police tremendously with information that will lead to the discovery of the remnants of their camps and arrest of other members of the group in hiding.

“Machineries have been put in motion and very soon the command will start harvesting the remnants of the terror groups in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, commended the officers and men for their proactiveness and urged them not to relent until the terror groups are completely neutralised in the state. In the same vain, assured Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring that the already achieved peace will be sustained and improved upon in the state.”



https://punchng.com/police-arrest-esn-chief-priest-in-imo-recover-weapons/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

