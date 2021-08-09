Police Raid Hideout Of Internet Fraudsters, Arrest 6 Suspects in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters and recovered 22 Laptops.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Rahman Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 8, said the suspects were arrested during a raid at a hideout in Keffi area of the state.

“Sequel to the sustained effort and unwavering commitment of the Nasarawa State Police Command towards actualising a crime free state, on 6/8/2021 at about 1130hrs, based on credible and duly processed intelligence, Police personnel attached to Keffi Area Command raided the hide out of suspected internet fraudsters,” he stated.

The following suspects were arrested: Vincent Damisa,23, of Auchi, Edo State, Monday Desmond, 18, of Edo State, Donald Godwin, 20, of Benin city, Edo State, Henry Chukwuemeka,18, of Isiala Mbano, Imo State, Emmanuel Ibiala, 27, of Bekwarra, Cross river State and Dakuruk Abel, 28, of Mangu Halle, Plateau State.

“The suspects rented a four bedroom apartment at G.R.A, Keffi where they engaged in cyber crime/internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo); consequently, a search warrant was executed in the house which led to the recovery of the following exhibits: twenty two (22) Laptops, Computer mouse, Laptop chargers and extension boxes.” the PPRO added.

