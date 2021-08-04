Police Stations, Vehicles, Burnt To Ashes As Overnight Protest Rocks Plateau

Violent Protest Rocks Plateau Community On Tuesday Night, with Many Vehicles Burnt and several persons feared killed in the Akpata area of the state.

A violent protest on Tuesday night rocked Gada-Biu in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State as some residents held demonstrations to show their displeasure at the sorry state of insecurity in the area.

The protest started in the evening and gradually degenerated with the protesters burning vehicles, an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

The source added that upon the deployment of security, the violence degenerated further and gunshots could be heard.

However, it was not clear if anyone was injured at the time of filing this report.

“It started this (Tuesday) evening and the presence of security operatives worsened the situation as they started shooting. But we can’t say yet if anyone was injured. By tomorrow morning, more details would have emerged.

“Such protests are not new in Gada-Biu as residents of the area have since grown tired of the killings in their area,” the source said.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/04/violent-protest-rocks-plateau-community-tuesday-night-many-vehicles-burnt