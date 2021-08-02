Policewoman Stabbed To Death By Her Boyfriend In Ghana (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Ghanaian Police Constable identified as Sandra Asiedu, has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend.

As the time of filing this Report, Asiedu was found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah region on Monday, August 2, 2021.

She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.

The body has since been deposited at West Gonja District Hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected and the Police are on manhunt for him.

