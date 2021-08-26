Popular Instagram Twerker, Janemena Slammed Over Cheating Allegations

We from the Vawulence headquarters wants to state our displeasure and anga towards our online in-law prince Kpogri,Shey I spell am well?as him know say him gbola no wan stay one place,why did he come looking for our Mama di Papa,o wrong now

Our favorite Instagram twerker has been on Prince list since way back before Tonto came on board sef and even after she met that her man she is always flaunting and using to make videos,Prince is one of her heavy sponsors, hence she no wan leave prince even after finding love with another man.Prince Dey enter the place steady steady with better money for hand���all these Asaba actress Na only few of them never chop price Gbola as he goes about sharing the Gbola as God take send am,his list are endless but some of his knackee are listed in the leaked voice note above,(his source of income is a shady one and we will come to that later,details later)but the guy Dey share the money all rounder,he was at one of his concubine shop opening recently wearing blue,not knowing say the concubine too na blue she wear���Naso baba take run comot for the place befor he go cast���

This is not to mock Tonto but to show her the red signal,this one na Churchill Pro max,as Churchill marry him sister,this one go marry him area sister too o,Na my area sister Na my area sister,Na so he Dey take start��and to lady golfer wey Dey use Tonto laugh,your own life dey so pathetic,when them talk say person no get life,Na that golfer,her own don finish,person eh dey confused wey no know which gender to follow,Dey do man do woman,all join���you wan come use another person laugh,Golfer take several sits o,make igi ewedu no fall on your mama,oga say him go address this thing on Sunday,well make Una change voice as Una Dey do am,Una free to debunk am,Na Una way,i come in peace o

Popular Instagram Twerker, Janemena Slammed After Unblocking Her Comment Section Over Cheating Allegations

If you recall, popular Instagram twerker, Janemena who is also married, had to lock her Instagram comment section after she was accused by Gistlover some days ago of being in a relationship with Tonto Dikeh‘ lover Prince Kpokpogiri. An accusation the Instagram celebrity refused to deny or confirm

But as soon as the whole cheating scandal seem to have calm down, Janemena immediately unlock her Instagram comment section, and went about her business as if nothing happened, to the disappointment of many, who were expecting her to address the issue.

And as a result, one of her Instagram followers later went under Janemena’ comment section to slam her for allegedly sleeping with married men

