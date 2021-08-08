PRAYER POINTS ON TODAY’S OPEN HEAVENS:

(Sunday, August 8, 2021)

BE THANKFUL

Special Note:

These prayer points are not written by Pastor E. A. Adeboye, but by one of his numerous disciples, of Christ, who was inspired and mandated by the Holy Spirit, effective, January 1st, 2015,, to start writing these prayer points, based on the Open Heavens Daily Devotional, authored by Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Some of the prayer points are deep spiritually and may not be understood by carnal minds.

If you want to be blessed from these prayer points, you must first, surrender Your life, to the Lord Jesus Christ, Himself, by saying this prayer:

“Lord Jesus, I come to You with a deeply repentant heart, please, forgive me all my sins. I surrender my life to you, today, and, I accept You, as my personal Lord and Saviour. Please, come into my life and save my soul from eternal destruction in hell fire. In Jesus’ name, I pray.”

Prayer Points:

1.Thank You Father, for creating me in Your image and likeness; and, for Your purpose and pleasure; thank You Father, for the gift of life!

2.Father, I thank You for the salvation of my soul through Christ my Lord. Help me to live by His teachings to the glory of Your Holy Name.

3.Thank You, Father, for sending Your son, Jesus, to Calvary to save and deliver me from the bondage and guilt of sin and to give me eternal life.

4.Thank You, Father, for preserving my going and my coming, and for the grace to be counted among the living, today.

5.Thank You Father, for Your unfailing promises and covenants over my life and destiny.

6.Thank You, Father, for all the battles, seen and unseen, that You have fought and won on my behalf.

7.Thank You, Father, for where You started with me, for where I am, and for where You are taking me.

8.Father, in anyway I have fallen short of your glory, please, have mercy and forgive me, in Jesus’ name.

9.Father, please, give a new heart of gratitude, thanksgiving and praise; let giving thanks to You become my lifestyle, in Jesus’ name.

10.Father, thank You for your son, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye and for all that You have used him for, in Your vineyard, in Jesus’ name.

11.Father, bless Your son that You have been using to prepare these prayer points, beyond measures, and all those who have been rebroadcasting them, in Jesus’ name.

12.Father, let every challenge, hindrance and obstacle of getting these prayer points across to Your children, timely, and on daily basis be removed, in Jesus’ name.

13.Your Personal petitions.

( Philippians 4:6)

14.In Jesus’ name I pray.

(John 14:13-14; 15:16)

15.Thank you Father for answered prayers.

(1 Thessalonians 5:18).

#GodBlessOurNation

These prayers have no expiry date! Please, pray them, irrespective of the time they get to you. Remain blessed, in Jesus’ name.

Kindly, purchase your own hard copy or online version of the Open Heavens devotional & buy for your friends too, as a potent evangelism tool. God bless you, as you sow, into Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s book Ministry, in Jesus’ name.

Note:

You may not add, subtract or rearrange these prayer points. The Holy Spirit is the author, though He used someone, who, out of humility has refused to take glory for it, by not putting his name. It is plagiarism to use, or pass as your own, someone’s else writing or work. The original author of these prayer points is the Holy Spirit. So, share, but don’t share His glory with Him in the process. Remain blessed, as you obey, in Jesus’ name.