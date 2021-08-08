President Buhari Celebrates Chris Ngige On His 69th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigeria’s Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige on his 69th birthday, IgbereTV reports.

A statement from Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, reads;

PRESIDENT BUHARI FELICITATES WITH LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT MINISTER, CHRIS NGIGE AT 69

President Muhammadu Buhari extends best wishes to Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige OON, as he turns 69 on August 8, 2021.

The President joins the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

As he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

August 7, 2021



