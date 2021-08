On an official visit to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), I had fruitful discussion with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, boardering on the more prospects for our dear State, Imo.

We shall continue to synergize our networks for better services to the people.

– Hope Uzodimma

