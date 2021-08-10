PRESIDENT BUHARI WISHES NIGERIANS A HAPPY NEW YEAR

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday congratulated Nigerians, as well as the Muslim world, on the New Year 1443 and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wassalam) from Makkah to Madinah.

“On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another. I wish all Muslims a blessed year,” said the President.

President Buhari urged Muslims to reflect on the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.

As directed by the Presidency of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Tuesday which is the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marks Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Medina in 622 AD.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 10, 2021

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4191369344288707&id=100002470489894

