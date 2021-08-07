Pretty Mike Of Lagos Bags Doctorate Degree (Photos)

Nigerian Socialite, Pretty Mike bagged a Doctor of Science degree in Business Management from the European American University, Republic of Panama, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“Celebrate me now that I’m alive Dr Mike Ezenwalie Congratulations “Doctor of Science In Business Managment & Corporate Governance #DrPrettyMikeOfLagos I know my heavenlyFather, my Parents,Mentors,Family, Friends and Fans are Proud of me and my achievements, I’m not Perfect but I will cont to push for a better tomorrow amongst us all Congrats to me #DrPM #HusbandMaterial #CubanaGroup #RemyMartinInfluencers #ClassOf2021”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSRpQ2EjOwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

