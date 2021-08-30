Progeria: Newborn Baby In South Africa Looks Like An 80-Year-Old Woman (Pictures)

Nna mehnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

What could have caused this situation, is it a medical problem or it’s spiritual?

A two months old baby looking like 80yrs old woman!!!!

Mom, 20, Gives Birth to Daughter With Rare Condition Known as Progeria

A 20-year-old mother from Libode has given birth to a baby girl with an extremely rare condition known as Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome impacts roughly one in 20 million children born and people with the condition face accelerated ageing.

Initial signs of the condition were picked up by local midwives who noticed that the little girl was born with not only deformations in her hands but also wrinkles on her skin.



https://briefly.co.za/108090-mom-20-gives-birth-daughter-with-rare-condition-known-progeria.html

