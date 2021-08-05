PSG Is Offering Lionel Messi ‘Everything Money Can Buy’

Lionel Messi was reportedly offered ‘everything money could buy’ by Paris Saint-Germain to reunite him with Neymar.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at Barcelona expired on July 1.

But it is understood that the Argentina international has agreed a new five-year deal at the Nou Camp, with the official announcement expected imminently.

The news will come as a blow to Brazilian forward Neymar, who has been keen to play alongside the six-time Ballon d’Or winner again.

Neymar – who was recently snapped with Messi in Ibiza – spent four seasons in Catalonia, where he won the LaLiga title twice and Champions League once.

And according to TNT Sports and Radio Italia journalist Marcelo Bechler, Les Parisiens tried in vain to bring Messi to Parc des Princes.

He tweeted: “PSG was very confident and wanted Messi very much.

“They offered him everything money could buy. Neymar really wanted to play with his idol again.

“Messi wants to stay in the club of his life.”

Credit: Dailymail UK

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

