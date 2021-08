Senator Shehu Sani Shared the video of the alleged Olympic kits for Nigerian on his facebook timeline with the caption:

PUMA donated these $2.7 million kits freely to Nigeria and offered to financially reward our medal wining athletes. Our officials rejected them and preferred to use public funds to purchase from other sources. Now our Athletes are embarrassed in Tokyo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1vKUP-UGZE?

