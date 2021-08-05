Puma To Sue AFN Over Breach Of Contract

Sunday Adeleye, the technical director of the factional Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board, says Puma, the German sportswear company, will sue the body to court for breach of contract.

The sportswear company on Wednesday terminated the 4-year kits sponsorship contract with the federation, citing the failure of Nigerian athletes’ to wear the brand at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, Adeleye said Puma have been “sending documents from their legal department” adding that the company “will go to court.”

“The contract is a non-disclosure one. It is between PUMA and AFN with FMYSD’s permission. We warned that this may lead to litigation and wrote to all parties involved, including finance and justice ministries,” he said.

“We are sure that PUMA will go to court on this matter. Their officials have called that they are sending documents from their legal department. We wrote the minister on the implications for Nigeria. This won’t make other companies deal with Nigeria.”



