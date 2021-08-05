Rachel Oniga’s Burial Holds On August 26 And 27

The funeral of Nollywood veteran Rachael Oniga has been fixed for August 26 and 27 in Lagos.

Oniga died on Friday, July 30 from a heart-related ailment. The actress was said to have been ill and succumbed to the cold hands of death last Friday.

An indigene of Eku in Delta State, the actress was born in 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She made her acting debut in the 1996 hit movie ‘Onome’ and went on to star in several big productions including ‘Sango’ and Wale Adenuga’s TV series, ‘Super Story.’

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.



