That year Ikechukwu go say,

.

Anita y me!

Anita Are you sure you can Marry a man like me!

Anita Y do you love and Respect me sooooooo Much!

Anita Na Mararaba I Rent house O!

Anita My Salary is 30k I don’t have Anything!

Anita I Don’t have a Car

Anita can you manage with me!

.

.

E NOR KNOW SAY ANITA SEE FUTURE ����

#tbt #realwarripikin



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CTB9gUAjjqd/?utm_medium=copy_link

