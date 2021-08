For those that are being posted to a very far PPA away from home, these are the steps you need to take in order for you to get a new PPA nearer to you. It was an email received from NASIMS support team for redeploy.

NOTE: This redeployment is only within the state of resident selected by the applicant during registration. This redeployment is not from one state to another state but from One PPA to another within an applicant chosen state of residence.

