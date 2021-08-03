Reps To Include Osinbajo, Malami In Armed Forces Council

The House of Representatives is working on a series of amendments to the Armed Forces Act, including making the vice president, national security adviser and justice minister members of the Armed Forces Council.

Presently, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), are not members of the council, according to Section 4 of the Armed Forces Act.

The House is considering Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, which, among other proposals, is seeking amendment to Section 4.

This is being proposed in the legislation titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Foster Collaboration Between the Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies in the Provision of National Security and Establish the Armed Forces Human Rights Unit to Provide a Reporting Channel for Civilians Whose Human Rights are Violated by Members of Armed Forces.’

It is one of the eight bills passed for second reading on July 14, 2021, which were recommended by the House Special Ad Hoc Committee on National Security, chaired by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The bills, which were introduced following a special summit on national security held earlier in May, would also fill lacunas in the country’s laws on security and address the crisis often caused by the overlapping mandates among the various security- related agencies.



