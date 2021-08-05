Ritualists Gang Rape, Kill Woman, Remove Her Eyes & Private Parts In Delta (Pics)

A 50-year old woman, Mrs. Patience Komore, has been killed by suspected ritualists at Umeh community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The decomposing body of the woman who was declared missing by her family was found in a bush in the community on Tuesday

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, who confirmed the incident, said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Ari, in a statement, said: “Sequel to the missing person report received by the Command on 2/8/21 at about 1456hrs of one Mrs. Patience Komore aged 50 years, who disappeared after leaving for Umeh market in Isoko south LGA to get fish, I directed the Divisional police officer Oleh to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

“The DPO Mobilized police operatives, vigilante, and community leaders who continuously worked together and gathered information regarding the case.

“Acting on a tip-off, on 3/8/2021 at about 1300hours, One Onos Simon m’ age 25 years an Okada man was arrested. The Okada rider was the same person who carried the woman on that faithful day. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the killing of the missing woman Mrs. Patience Komore in connivance with one Akpoghene Shoemaker ‘m’ now at large.

“They raped her and robbed her of the sum of forty thousand before killing her using a machete. Not only did they kill her, but they also removed her eyes and private part for ritual purposes. The suspect also confessed that one lucky Daniel of Ohoro town contracted them to bring the body part for him after paying them one hundred thousand naira (N100,000).

“The decomposing corpse has been recovered and deposited in the mortuary. Members of the public are hereby urged to assist the police with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing Akpoghene shoemaker and lucky Daniel.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/ritualists-gang-rape-kill-50-yr-old-woman-in-delta/amp/

