Rivers Angels Beat Amis Du Monde FC Of Togo 5-1, Qualify For CAF Champions League

Rivers Angels qualify for maiden CAF women’s champions league

Rivers Angels, Nigeria Women Football League (NWPL) champions, have qualified for the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.

They achieved the feat after trashing Amis du Monde FC of Togo 5-1 in the semi-final of WAFU B zonal qualifiers on Monday at the Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Angels entered the semi-final after finishing top of group B following comfortable victories over Hasaacas Ladies Football Club of Ghana and Police Sports Association of Niger Republic.

The impressive form continued against the Togolese as the seven-time NWPL champions raced to the lead in the 17th minute.

Abiodun Deborah rose highest in the box to head home from a Paulinus Ifeoma’s inch-perfect corner kick.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when Amis’ goalkeeper allowed the ball to slip off her hands into the path of Ezenagu Maryann, who headed it home.

The first half ended two-nil with the Angels effectively containing their opposition to their own half of the pitch.

The third was then added in the 65th minute when Damilola Koku bundled the ball into the net from a goal-mouth scramble.

The Nigerians scored the fourth goal almost immediately through Cynthia Aku, who finished with aplomb off a Paulinus cross.

The Togolese, however, had a consolation response when Ibubeleye Whyte, Rivers Angels goalkeeper, brought down Kossiwa in her box, and Nathalie Badate scored from the resulting penalty.

Angel foisted icing on the victory in the 78th minute after Ezenagu scored her second goal of the game via a cooly taken freekick.

The Edwin Okon-tutor girls will face Hasaacas in the final, which is billed for August 5.

The two teams have booked the ticket to represent the region in the 2021 CAF women’s champions league taking place in Egypt later in the year.



https://www.thecable.ng/rivers-angels-qualify-for-maiden-caf-womens-champions-league

https://www.completesports.com/rivers-angels-qualifies-for-inaugural-caf-womens-champions-league/