Rivers Police Deputy Spokesman, Christian Udogu, Slumps & Dies (Photo)

The Rivers State Police Command and the Nigeria sports sector were thrown into mourning, following the sudden passing of the state deputy Police spokesman, Christian Udogu.

According to a close source in the command, Udogu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was with his family on Wednesday evening watching a programme on television when he suddenly complained of chest pain and slumped soon afterwards.

He was a sports personality who played volleyball for many years and had represented Rivers State in national and international competitions. He had also won laurels, our correspondent reports.

DEATH WHILE IN SERVICE:

The Rivers State Police Command regrets to announce the untimely death of DSP Christian Udogu slumped and died at about 1130 pm, last night 4/8/2021, before he could get medical attention.

Late Christian Udogu until his death was the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command.

His remains have been deposited in the Mortuary.

Further development will be communicated accordingly.

May God grant his soul eternal rest.

SP Nnamdi Omoni

PPRO RVS

