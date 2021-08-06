Rivers United Qualify For CAF Champions League, Enyimba For Confed Cup As NPFL Ends

NPFL FINAL DAY: Rivers United for CAF Champions League, Enyimba qualify for CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers United today finished as runners-up and will play in next year’s CAF Champions League, while Enyimba rallied to third place, which allows them to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup on a most dramatic final day of the NPFL.

Rivers United lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars, but won in the boardroom after the NFF disciplinary committee awarded them a disputed match against Jigawa Stars, who fielded an ineligible player.

Rivers United thus finished on 66 points from 38 matches.

Enyimba showed their class by finishing in the Top-3 also with 66 points, but inferior goals difference courtesy of a 3-1 win at Dakkada.

Super Eagles winger Anayo Iwuala put ‘The People’s Elephant’ in front after 11 minutes, before Samad Kadiri made double the lead on 25 minutes.

The home team pulled a goal back four minutes later.

Iwuala got his brace for Enyimba in the 78th minute.

Initial front runners Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars both dropped out of contention for international football next year after they lost on the road.

Nasarawa United fell 3-1 at Abia Warriors, while Kano Pillars were beaten 1-0 by hosts Heartland.

However, Nasarawa could still hope to play in the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup should they beat second division Bayelsa United in Sunday’s Aiteo Cup Final in Benin City.

NPFL RESULTS TODAY

Dakkada 1 Enyimba 3

Sunshine 1 Rivers United 0

Lobi Stars 2 Akwa United 1

MFM FC 2 Jigawa 0

Heartland 1 Kano Pillars 0

Abia Warriors 3 Nasarawa United 1

Kwara United 3 Katsina United 0

Ifeanyiubah 1 Warri Wolves 0

Wikki Tourists 2 Adamawa United 0

Enugu Rangers 2 Plateau United 0



