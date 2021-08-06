Robbers Attack 2 Banks In Ire, Kill One Person

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WlXSHMMCUY

Some dare devil armed robbers have attacked two banks in Iree, Osun state.

The robbers, who arrived the banks located within the same location around 3:50 pm, were said to have operated for about 15 minutes before leaving the scene.

A student confirmed that the robbers were shooting sporadically into the air while escaping through Iree-Ada road.

One person was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during the robbery incident.

Osun command’s Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and disclosed that police have been deployed to the scene.

