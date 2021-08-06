Romelu Lukaku Reportedly Agrees To “Five-Year Deal With Chelsea”

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed terms on a five-year contract with Chelsea, worth around £212,000-a-week, Newspremises reports.

The Belgian goal machine is now edging closer to sealing his return back to west London following his departure in 2014.

Despite failing with a bid of £85.3m plus Marcos Alonso, multiple reports suggest that Chelsea will eventually get a deal over the line with Lukaku open to another spell at Stamford Bridge.

According to football. london, an agreement is already in place with regards to a five-year contract for the Belgium international. All that is left to resolve in the final fee between the two clubs with negotiations now nearing a conclusion.

Inter are now expected to sell up after Lukaku himself made it known that he wanted to join Chelsea.

Lukaku has scored 64 goals in all competitions during his first two years at San Siro.

Tuchel refused to comment on Chelsea’s pursuit of Lukaku on Wednesday night following the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

“I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad,” the former PSG boss said. “He is a fantastic player but a player from Inter and with all due respect I will not talk about him. Not everybody but I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join [Chelsea] but we don’t comment on that.”

