Saleh To Messi: You Are Greedy, Shedding Crocodile Tears (Pictures)

The former Pharaohs coach does not buy into the Argentina international’s tears at final Blaugrana press conference, claiming he is greedy.

Former Egypt and Libya coach Mohsen Saleh has slammed Lionel Messi for his ‘crocodile tears’ at his final Barcelona press conference on Sunday.

With that, Messi’s trophy-laden spell with the 26-time Spanish topflight giants came to an end and he is expected to announce his next destination in the coming days.

But Mohsen stated that the 34-year-old could have continued by forfeiting part of his wages to help the Spanish elite division side who are in a financial mess.

“Crocodile tears are when a hypocrite cries despite not feeling any kind of sadness. He in fact feels the opposite way,” the 72-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Messi, why are you crying when you could have stayed by sacrificing a part of your salary due to the club’s current financial state?

“You’re greedy, and you’re not the only one, you claim you left because of the rules while others claim they left for ambition.”

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top-scorer with 672 goals from 778 appearances across all competitions.

He also picked up 34 titles with Barca, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League diadems.



https://www.goal.com/en/news/youre-greedy-not-the-only-one-saleh-slams-ex-barcelona-star/kvwrsxqb1ii01qrub83xbtcqw

