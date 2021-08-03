Sanwo-Olu Visits Bola Tinubu In London (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in high spirits as the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu paid him a visit in London, United Kingdom.

The Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom was looking hale and hearty as he discussed and cheered with Sanwo-olu.

This development is contrary to widespread reports that the Political Juggernaut was ‘very sick’. POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that Tinubu was only in London for a Vacation.

