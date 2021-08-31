Saul Niguez: Chelsea Agree Loan Deal For Atletico Madrid Midfielder

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have agreed a Deadline Day deal for Saul Niguez to join the European champions on an initial loan deal with option to buy, sources in Spain have told Sky Sports News; Spain international is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on an initial loan with option to buy on Deadline Day.

Sources in Spain told Sky Sports News an agreement has been reached for the European champions to sign the Spain international, who is keen to make the move to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who was part of Diego Simeone’s title-winning side last season, has made more than 300 appearances for Atletico since breaking into the first team as a 17-year-old in 2012.

Kaveh Solhekol says Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid wants to join Chelsea and that work is going on to push a deal through before the deadline.

The Spain international has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, with reports intensifying this summer that Manchester United would rival Chelsea for his signature.

But, Chelsea appear to have a clear run at the 26-year-old on the final day of the transfer window and Saul is very keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Skysports

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...