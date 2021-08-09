Secondus Arrives Venue Of PDP Governors’ Meeting

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has arrived the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, venue of the party’s governors’ meeting.

Secondus, who arrived the venue at 4.16 pm in the company of a handful of aides, headed straight into the meeting.

The meeting which started at 10:00am is still ongoing as at 4:23pm when this report was filed.

https://punchng.com/breaking-crisis-secondus-arrives-venue-of-pdp-govs-meeting/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1628524723

