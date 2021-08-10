Secondus Remains PDP Chairman, Convention To Hold In October

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the national convention of the party will be conducted before the end of October.

The convention was initially meant to be held in December.

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the PDP governors forum, made the announcement on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting of the party stakeholders in Abuja.

Commenting on the internal crisis in the party, Tambuwal said the members have agreed to work together.

“We are very happy to announce that we have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family,” the Sokoto governor said.

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, has been under increased pressure of late, with demands for his resignation coming from various quarters.

Going by the decision of the party, he will remain chairman until the convention planned for October.

THE MAKE OR MAR MEETING

The joint committees of the party’s board of trustees gathered at the party headquarters for the make or mar meeting on Tuesday.

TheCable had reported that PDP governors and stakeholders of the party met for several hours on Monday, after which they reconvened.

The 13 state governors elected on the platform of the party, members of the national assembly, former ministers, former senate presidents, former governors, and other party stakeholders were present during the talks on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, Wajil Jubrin, chairman, PDP board of trustees, said the presence of the governors is evidence that the party is committed to ending the crisis.

Jubrin advised party stakeholders to put aside personal interest and deliberate on the issues that will benefit the party.

Also speaking, Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, said the party belongs to everyone and can reinvent itself at any point, adding that Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to succeed the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The stakeholders subsequently went into a closed-door session for about an hour — after which the rescheduled convention date was announced.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-secondus-to-remain-chairman-but-pdp-to-hold-convention-earlier-than-scheduled

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

