Secondus Should Have Walked When NWC Voted Against Him – SW PDP

Prince Uche Secondus has been told he should have thrown in the towel when the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, voted against him.

The admonition by Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, PDP, South-West zone, is coming on the heels of the court ruling that has stopped Secondus from parading himself as chairman of the party.

A High Court of Rivers State had, on Monday, restrained embattled Prince Secondus from parading himself as National Chairman of PDP, following a suit by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against Uche Secondus (1st defendant) and the PDP (2nd defendant).

Justice O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division Vacation Court sitting in Port Harcourt, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion of ex parte as well as the written address, and after hearing the submission of H.A. Bello, counsel to the applicants, granted the interim injunction barring Secondus from parading as the National Chairman, PDP.

Reacting to the injunction, Owokoniran said in a statement that “Secondus is not a King.

“He should have thrown in the towel the moment the National Working Committee, NWC, passed the vote of no confidence on him.

“It was 6 out of 9 against him. Three abstained. That makes it 6 – 0.

“It was a unanimous decision. No one voted him to remain. He should have taken the honorable path and leave. This is democracy in action.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/court-ruling-secondus-shouldve-walked-when-nwc-voted-against-him-south-west-pdp/amp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...