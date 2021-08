Price of food stuff are falling down in Birnin kebbi, the capital of kebbi state. This is tomato together with pepper purchased today in birnin kebbi market at N150.

To Breakdown:

Tomato@N100 and Pepper@N50 put together making N150 total.

