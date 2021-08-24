See The House Where King Jaja Of Opobo Lived In Exile In The 1880’s In ST Vincent

King Jugbo Jugbo (Jaja) of Ibani kingdom of Opobo lived while in exile in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines between 1888 and 1891. The plaque by the side of the gate of the house confirms it.

