‘See The Shocking Note The Man Who Broke My Side Mirror Placed On My Windscreen’

After work yesterday , as I walked towards my car to to start heading home .

Alas ! It was exasperating and annoying to find my broken side mirror on my bonnet , After it was completely knocked off its hook .

As I was still finding the best way to express my anger , behold I found a letter on my windscreen from the offender .

Woow ! My anger vanished immediately, Do we still have people like this in this country? especially here in Lagos ? Such civil and responsible act is so rare and it worth emulation .

I had no option than to decline any form of offer from him, as he has shown extreme courtesy .

IG handle : @nifemi_ayodeji_

