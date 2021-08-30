‘See What I Was Served At A Chinese Birthday Party’ (Photos)

Self acclaimed Human right activist,Chimelum Ajanma has taken to his Facebook page to share his experience at a Chinese Birthday party.

His words;

So i was invited by a Chinese bachelor Friend to honour his 30ths birthday house party..

I stormed the Venue in Grand style,We danced,drank,then prayers were made for the celebrant after which he cut his birthday cake..Fast forward it was time to Eat,I forgot It was a Chinese Birthday party and majority of the visitors were white,I was served with Rice and stew and garnished with an animal that looks like an alligator Lizard

I asked the person sitting next to me,”What animal is this”? He answered saying ”it is highly rich in protein”..

I scorned at him, Baba that’s not the question I asked you

I requested for a plastic takeaway plate,put all inside and pretended like I was not hungry..went home with it,wanted disposing it before someone showed interest in the food,here’s the Picture of the Scary Animal

https://www.facebook.com/100001875645074/posts/5939277146144748/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...