Sharia Court Sentences Actress To 6 Months In Islamic School Over ‘Indecent Post’

A Sharia court sitting in Kano state has convicted Sadiya Haruna, Kannywood actress, of obscenity and indecent act after she was arraigned for “uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.”

The actress and social media blogger was arrested by the Kano state Hisbah board on Friday for allegedly sharing sexual content on her handles.

Her arrest was led by Aliyu Usman, head of the surveillance department of the Islamic outfit in the state.

She was thereafter detained in the custody of the Islamic police until Monday when she was arraigned at the Sharia court in the Sharada area of the state.

Hisbah had filed a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act — which violates section 355 of penal code law 2000 — against the actress.

According to the Islamic police, the movie star allegedly shared indecent videos of herself dancing seductively and also made sexual comments on several occasions.

During her arraignment, Haruna pleaded guilty to the obscenity and indecent act charge against her.

In his ruling, Ali Jibril Danzaki, the judge, convicted her and then ordered her to attend Islamic school for a period of six months as sentencing for her offence.

The actress was also directed to attend the Darul Hadith Islamiyya session at Tudun Yola Quarters for the said period.

The court held that her Islamiyya attendance should be monitored by the school headteacher and the Hisbah command on daily basis.



