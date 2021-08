The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has agreed to pay the N45.9 billion awarded to the Ogoni people of Rivers state as compensation for oil spills in their communities.

While addressing Ahmed Mohammed, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, on Wednesday, A.O Ejelamo, lawyer to Shell, said the company has resolved to pay the monetary compensation awarded in 2010.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-shell-agrees-to-pay-ogoni-people-n45bn-compensation-11-years-after-judgment/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print