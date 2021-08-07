Single People, How Do You Cope With Being Alone?

I am a young lady in my mid 20s. I don’t live with my parents. I live alone because I work in another city different from where my parents live. My problem now is immediately I get back home from work, I begin to feel lonely. Because of this, I like to close late from work just to keep my mind busy. I close early only if I have other errands to run or if I am very tired.

When I get home, I speak with my parents who try their best to keep me company. But there is still lots of time left before I go to bed. In the height of my boredom, I come to nairaland. Then I go to other blogs to read the news. I read all the news blogs I normally follow. I check out my chats on WhatsApp and Telegram. Usually there isn’t anyone chatting with me because everyone is busy with their lives. I go to Youtube which I have become tired of watching. And at some time I’m just bored to my mind. I don’t like to impose myself on anybody and so I only chat with people who come to chat with me including neighbours.

Sometimes I just want someone around that I can talk to but I’m alone by myself. Single people, how do you cope with boredom. I mean single people who are really single not the ones cohabiting or visiting their partners. Some tips will be very helpful right now.

