Sit-At-Home: Fate Of NECO Candidates In South-East?

It’s no longer news that today was set aside for the sit at home order by Alaigbo lawmakers (IPOB). But one would wonder d fate of those young boys and girls who have registered for the neco exams and are supposed to have a major paper today being Monday.

Will Ipob conduct another exams for them or not?

Are students in your area (Alaigbo) currently in the examination hall?

Is ur ward a neco candidate in the South East? How did u cope with the sit-at-home order amidst the neco examinations today?

Tell us,Nairalanders want to feel ur anger/joy….are u finding it funny or nah?

