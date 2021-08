Man cries out as ESN members attacked and kills 3 People for disobeying Sit.At.home

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Sof2LkL03A

.

According to the man who identified himself as Jeff, members of the secessionist group’s militant arm, vandalized his car but spared his life and that of his family.

He also disclosed that a passenger bus which tried escaping was shot at before being set ablaze with its occupants

He also captured other cars which were set on fire by the men

