Sit-At-Home In Imo: Suspected IPOB Members Set Vehicles Ablaze (Pictures)

Kingsparo.com reports that in the early hours of Monday, vehicles conveying passengers were set ablaze in Nkwo Ogwu, Aboh Mbaise in Imo State.

Kingsparo.com learnt that passengers in the vehicle were asked to alight from the vehicles before the vehicles were set ablaze.

Recall that IPOB earlier said that every Monday all southeast will be lockdown until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released.

See Pictures Below:

Source: https://kingsparo.com/suspected-ipob-members-set-vehicles-ablaze-in-imo-state-over-sit-at-home-order-photos/

