Sit-At-Home: We’ll Deal With Hoodlums Attempting To Disrupt Peace In Abia — CP

Commissioner of Police in Abia State, CP Janet Agbede has assured the people of the State that her office in collaboration with other security agencies are working to ensure that they go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

The CP in a statement she personally endorsed and made available to ABN TV vowed that the security forces will subdue any group of hoodlums who attempt to disrupt the peace people of the State are enjoying.

This follows a report that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB has declared a sit-at-home on Mondays in the South East, beginning from Monday 9 August 2021.

The police boss while noting that the planned restriction of movement will impact negatively on vast majority of residents who depend on their daily income added that it is an infringement on their fundamental human rights.

“There are rumours circulating in the state that members of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has resolved to commence a sit-at-home on every ‘Mondays’ with effect from Monday 9 August 2021.

“The story has it that they have arranged to use their militant arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to force compliance. We’re aware that majority of the citizens depend on daily income for their survival. The sit-at-home will negatively impact the economy of the state and individual pocket.

“These intended actions against those that are not willing to sit-at-home constitute acts likely to cause a breach of the peace and also infringe on their fundamental human rights,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against participating in any act, including social media activities capable of stirring action likely to cause a breach of the peace in the state.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/08/ipob-sit-at-home-order-well-deal-with-hoodlums-attempting-to-disrupt-peace-in-abia-cp-warns/

