Small Plane Hits Cars In Emergency Landing On California Highway (Video)

A small single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on a California highway Tuesday, hitting several cars and lodging part of its wing into an SUV, according to local media reports. small aircraft took off from Montgomery-Gibbs Airport in San Diego before making the emergency landing. According to California Highway Patrol (CHP),, there were two people inside the plane, and there are no serious injuries to report. The plane did hit several cars, lodging a part of its wing in the rear of an SUV,” .

