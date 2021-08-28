Soyinka To UN: Declare Nigeria As Protectorates To Stop Bandits ‘Slave Trade’

UN Should Declare Nigeria As Protectorates To Stop Bandits ‘Slave Trade’ With Schoolchildren – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has appealed to the government of the Republic of Benin to free Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, currently in prison custody in the West African country.

Reacting to the development, Soyinka condemned the Federal Government’s role in Igboho’s travails.

Soyinka stated, “This is an appeal to the government of the Republic of Benin. Why are you keeping the victim in your prison? What crime did he commit against your state that you are holding him in prison, instead of letting him continue his journey? Igboho has not committed any crime against any known law in this nation. Thus, to ask for his repatriation is adding insult to injury. You invaded his house, destroyed his property, chased him into the wilderness and you are pursuing him. We ask the government of the Republic of Benin to release the man to continue his business which was interrupted unjustly. Please, rectify this error and don’t compound any further by holding Sunday Igboho in prison one day long.”

Also, the playwright decried the incessant abductions of pupils by bandits in the North, urging the United Nations to wade into the matter to protect the pupils.

He added, “We are calling on the United Nations to intervene and stop this slave trade; to live up to its noble intentions, declarations and rescue these children and put a stop to this act. If Nigeria continues to stand on her sovereignty, I leave this to the experts, I am talking as a layman, I think the protocols of the UN enable the organisation to declare sections of this country under the UN. If the government has failed to protect its own people and failed to fulfil its responsibility under protocols it’s a signatory to, the UN has a right and responsibility to declare those zones UN protectorates. We don’t want what we are undergoing now to become the new normal peculiar to the Nigerian nation.’’

He described buhari’’ as one of the most outstanding semi-illiterates of our time



